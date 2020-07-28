Red Rock Bar & Grill hosts race party ahead of Huset’s Speedway’s return

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — With racing returning to Huset’s Speedway this week, the Red Rock Bar & Grill decided to host a race party yesterday ahead of the Grand Reopening where both drivers and fans could celebrate the return of the beloved track.

Every spring Red Rock Bar & Grill hosts a party to kick off racing season. But the preseason celebration had to be delayed this year due to the pandemic. Once Huset’s reopening was officially announced, the plan for yesterday’s party sprung into action.

“So when we heard the announcement of Todd taking Huset’s over we thought we better try to get an impromptu race party put together quick. And everybody in this area is extremely excited for Huset’s Speedway to be back,” Red Rock Bar & Grill Owner Mitch Runge said.

For Red Rock Bar & Grill Owner Mitch Runge, Huset’s return has a very personal connection.

“I think my grandfather was even an investor in the original one. My dad raced there, and I raced there. Being this close to the speedway is definitely going to bring some people through on Sunday’s and stuff before the races. We’re excited,” Runge said.

Huset’s reopening brought driver Jim Pruett back to the track.

“I went all out last year when they were going to originally open Huset’s a year ago. Then they didn’t run Huset’s so I didn’t race in a nutshell. So I got it ready for this year, and I kind of went all out. This is the best car I’ve ever had. Been a lot of work, but anxious for next week’s race, and the happiest person on earth for Huset’s Speedway to open,” Driver Jim Pruett said.

Sunday’s races will be the first ones back at Huset’s since 2017, and the excitement levels from fans and driver’s is off the charts.

“Voting for Todd Quiring as President of the U.S. at this point. I’m that happy. Can’t imagine anyone being happier than I am in this situation,” Pruett said.

Huset’s Grand Reopening is this Sunday. The gates open at 4, with hot laps at 7:30 and races beginning at 8. Some of the biggest names in dirt track racing will be competing with both Tony Stewart and Kyle Larson scheduled to be there.