BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU is headed back to the FCS National Championship, following a blowout 59-0 win over U-Albany.

It’ll be SDSU’s third trip in the past four seasons to the big game. They’re seeking their second consecutive title.

The Jackrabbits used a red hot start on Friday. A 14 point first period gave them the early edge, but it was a healthy dose of scoring in the second that put them up big early.

An Isaiah Davis touchdown run, a Tucker Large punt return score and a Jadon Janke receiving touchdown lifted SDSU’s lead to 35 at halftime.

The second play of the third quarter was a fumble, recovered by Jason Freeman and taken in for a touchdown. The Jackrabbits led 42-0 at that point.

SDSU will now play either Montana or NDSU in the National Championship on Sunday, January 7.

Mark Gronowski threw for three touchdowns, while collecting 265 yards.

Jadon Janke was his favorite target, collecting six catches for 151 yards and a touchdown. Zach Heins had four grabs for 50 yards and two scores.

Isaiah Davis added 107 yards and two scores on the ground.