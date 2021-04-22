Record win streak just part of SDSU’s dominant start

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU Softball has dominated Summit League play this season, as the Jacks come into the weekend 14-0 in league play, and with their doubleheader sweep last week, extended their win streak to 16, breaking the 14 game win streak program record that had stood since 1996.

SDSU’s success on the field is a reflection of one of the team’s mottos.

“We always say good vibes. That’s kind of one of our sayings. It just helps us play loose and have fun with the game, and remember that yes we want to compete and play at the highest level we can, but it’s always about going out there and just doing what we love do to,” Pitcher Grace Glanzer said.

Those good vibes have translated to the plate. SDSU leads the Summit League in every offensive category, and have scored 38 more runs than the next closest team, despite playing 5 fewer games.

“It takes so much pressure off of you as a pitcher when your team is scoring runs behind you. Even when they’re not, there’s always kind of this confidence in them because of what they have done, that you know they’re going to come through when they need to,” Glanzer said.

The Jacks have also given up the fewest runs, are holding batters to the lowest average in the league, and their defense leads the Summit in fielding percentage too.

“If we’re not really having a day at the plate we know that our defense will come through and our pitching will come through. No matter what we’ll find a way to win whether it’s on the mound, defense or hitting,” Cylie Halvorson said.

So far, they’ve answered every test thrown their way.

“We’ve been scored on in I think 15 innings of Summit League play and answered back in 11 of them in the inning right after. It’s kind of cool to see how feisty our offensive lineup can be,” Head Coach Krista Wood said.

All of that combined has led to 16 wins in a row.

“It doesn’t matter who’s on the other side of the field. It doesn’t matter who’s in the other dugout, doesn’t matter what the score is, that we can come out and consistently play our game all the time and play Jackrabbit softball,” Wood said.

While a program record is nice, SDSU has its sights set on something even greater.

“We want to win the first Summit League title ever. We want to go to the first ever NCAA Tournament. Those are our goals,” Wood said.

SDSU hosts rival USD in a four game series this weekend. First pitch for game 1 is set for noon on Saturday.