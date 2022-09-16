SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Robert Karlsson birdied the 18th hole to cap off an 8-under 62, which tied the tournament record and gave him the outright lead after one round at the 2022 Sanford International.

Karlsson started the day with 3 consecutive pars, but then got his round going with back-to-back birdies on the 4th and 5th holes. He’d birdie the difficult par 4 7th as he went out in 3-under par.

He was even better on the back-9, with birdies on two of his first three holes. He’d then finish off a spectacular round with three straight birdies on 16,17, and 18 to cap off a record-tying round.

Karlsson holds a one-stroke lead over his playing partner Kevin Sutherland and defending champion Darren Clarke, after each carded 7-under 63’s.

There’s six players in a tie for 4th just two strokes back, which includes 2019 champion Rocco Mediate. You can see the full leaderboard here.

The second round continues on Saturday with the first tee times set for 11:25 a.m.