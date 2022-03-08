SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League Tournament Championship matchups are set, as two teams will punch their tickets to the NCAA Tournament.

Familiar foes and perennial powers will be the themes heading into Championship Tuesday at the Summit League Tournament. On the women’s side, SDSU and USD to meet for the 7th time in 10 years, and on the men’s side, North Dakota State and South Dakota State to battle it out for the 4th time in the championship game.

The SDSU Men took early command of their game against USD in front of the 4th largest single session crowd in tournament history, shooting 69 percent in the first half to build a 25 points halftime lead. The Jacks would roll to the 83-60 victory and advance to the Summit League Championship for the first time since 2018, which is also the last time they won the tournament.

“You got to approach it kind of like you’ve approached it all year. Obviously it is a bigger game with the whole season building up to this one game and this is it. But you kind of have to remain composed, and you know you can’t not do what got you this point,” SDSU Sophomore Guard Baylor Scheierman said.

SDSU will face rival NDSU in that championship game. The Bison led Oral Roberts by as many as 19 points in the opening 20 minutes, eventually taking a 9 point lead into halftime. But the closest the defending champion Golden Eagles got was 8 points, as NDSU advances to their 4th straight title game.

On the women’s side, SDSU grabbed an 18-14 lead after 1 quarter. An 8-0 Jackrabbit run to close the opening half would grow to an 18-0 run into the 3rd quarter as SDSU punched its ticket to the Summit League Championship for the 11th time overall.

“I mean I’m really excited, I think Paiton would probably agree, we’re just excited to be back in that atmosphere. You know the past two games we’ve already had a great crowd, but I think tomorrow is going to be loud in there, and I think we’re just excited to be in that atmosphere,” SDSU Sophomore Forward. Tori Nelson said.

USD faced a hungry Kansas City team that never let them get too comfortable with the lead until late, but eventually the Coyotes picked up the 81-67 victory. Chloe Lamb led the way with a career high 33 points, as she and the Yotes are heading to their 5th straight title game, seeking their 3rd consecutive title.

“You start the beginning of the season and this is always something that is in your sight you know. Being a rival again, it’ll be fun. the fans enjoy it, we enjoy it. Like to see two really good teams going at it in March,” USD Senior Guard Chloe Lamb said.

The SDSU and USD women tip things off at 1 p.m. in the Women’s Championship, and then at 8 p.m. it’ll be the Bison and the Jackrabbits clashing in men’s hoops.

The Women’s Championship game will air on ESPNU while the men’s game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Stay tuned on-air and online for the latest coverage of today’s championship action!