SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League Tournament Semifinals are set after Day 2 out at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

While Day One of the Summit League Tournament featured comfortable wins by all the top seeds, Day Two provided much more competitive games and provided the the tournament’s lone upset in the quarterfinals.

The 5th-seeded USD Men clashed with 4-seed Kansas City, a team that had swept the Coyotes during the regular season. It was a tight contest throughout with USD leading by 6 points at halftime. Kansas City would trim that lead to 1 with just over 5 minutes to play, but USD seemed to have an answer to any Roos run all night long.

“I think it was about keeping our poise. I know we had a technical early, I think we just had to regather from there and kind of know that we had to be calm in those close game situations,” Guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt said.

The Coyotes never trailed in the 2nd half, closing the final 2:18 on a 8-0 run to pick up the 74-61 victory.

“The two times we had played them, we didn’t take care of the ball as well, but tonight, 10 turnovers and we got to the foul line, and that was the difference in the game,” Head Coach Todd Lee said.

USD’s win sets up a semifinal showdown with top-seed and rival SDSU in Monday night’s semifinals.

“We’re going to be prepping as much as we can in the short time we got. I’m confident in the guys and we just got to be prepared,” Perrott-Hunt said.

In the other men’s quarterfinal, defending champion Oral Roberts built a 12 point halftime lead on Western Illinois. The Leathernecks would cut the deficit down as many as 2 points, but Oral Roberts would pull away in the final five-and-a-half minutes en route to the 80-68 victory.

On the women’s side of the bracket, Kansas City rallied back from a 14-point halftime deficit to beat NDSU 81-74. Naomi Alnatas led the way with 32 points, including the go ahead 3 pointer, in which she was also fouled with 21 seconds to play.

The other women’s quarterfinal pitted Oral Roberts against North Dakota. The Golden Eagles trailed by 1 with 6:05 to play, but used an 8-0 to take a 7 point lead and never gave it back as they punched their tickets to the semifinals, 61-54.

Day 1 recap

The 40th Summit League Basketball Tournaments tipped off on Saturday with the SDSU men and Women, along with the USD Women all taking the court.

“Day 1 of the Summit League Tournament saw all four top seeds advancing and all four getting a big-time performance from a big time player.

The SDSU Women tipped the tournament off against Denver and an early 16-0 run helped the Jacks take command from the get go. Leading the way for SDSU was Myah Selland, playing in her first Summit League Tournament game for the first time since 2019, and making the most of it, leading all scorers with 26 points to along with 5 rebounds in the Jacks’ 86-59 victory.

“Honestly I think every game she plays she gets better and better and then gets more confident. She’s playing at a really, really high level and I think she’ll continue to do that,” SDSU Women’s Basketball Coach Aaron Johnston said.

The USD Women took on Western Illinois in their quarterfinal matchup. Coyotes were led by freshman Grace Larkins, who went for a career high 23 points in her Summit League Tournament debut, helping USD punch its ticket to the semis, 75-59 over the Leathernecks.

“Grace is someone who is kind of an attack mode, aggressive really an aggressive player and does a lot of good things for our team because she can kind of get to the rim and make things happen. But she’s also really aggressive defensively,” USD Women’s Basketball Coach Plitzuweit said.

In the first Men’s Quarterfinal, SDSU battled Omaha, it was tight throughout the first half, Jacks led by 6 at the break. But they’d put the game away with an early run in the 2nd half, and Douglas Wilson, playing in the Premier Center for the very first time had quite the debut with a team-high 22 points in SDSU’s 87-79 victory.

“It feels really cool. I haven’t played in a crowd like this since my sophomore year of high school. So to get the chance to play in front of this crowd was a blessing and I look forward to it the next Monday and Tuesday hopefully,” SDSU Senior Douglas Wilson said.

In the nightcap, NDSU rallied from a 3 point halftime deficit, using a 22-0 run to pull away from Denver for the 82-62 win. Rocky Kreuser with a game high 22 points.