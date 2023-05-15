SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Day one of the class ‘A’ State Tennis Tournament is in the books as Rapid City Christian and Lennox sit atop the standings.
RC Christian owns 360 points following the first day of action. They are the only team to have a player and team in all the semifinals or finals for singles and doubles.
Lennox is close behind them. The Orioles have five in the singles semifinals and two in the doubles finals.
Tournament action resumes on Tuesday morning at Tomar Park.
The singles state championships are set for 10:15 a.m., while the doubles will begin at 1 p.m.