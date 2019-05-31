Sports

Raptors take NBA Finals opener, beat Warriors 118-109

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 05:25 AM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 05:25 AM CDT

TORONTO (AP) - Pascal Siakam scored a playoff career-high 32 points and the Toronto Raptors won the first NBA Finals game played outside the U.S., beating the Golden State Warriors 118-109 on Thursday night.
    
The Raptors hardly looked like newcomers to the NBA's biggest stage, controlling the action most of the way against a Golden State team beginning its fifth straight NBA Finals appearance.
    
Kawhi Leonard added 23 points and Marc Gasol had 20 for the Raptors.
    
Stephen Curry scored 34 points and Klay Thompson had 21 for the Warriors, who had won all four Game 1s in the last four years. All those had come at home, but this time Golden State doesn't have home-court advantage.
    
Game 2 is Sunday in Toronto.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


