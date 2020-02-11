Raptors extend win streak against Timberwolves

TORONTO, Ontario — OG Anunoby scored a career-high 25 points and matched his career high with 12 rebounds, Kyle Lowry had 27 points and 11 assists and the Toronto Raptors extended their franchise-record winning streak to 15 by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-126.

Pascal Siakam scored 14 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored a season-high 21 and Fred VanVleet had 16 as the Raptors won their 16th straight home meeting with Minnesota.

D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points in his Minnesota debut and Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 10 rebounds, but the Timberwolves couldn’t build on Saturday’s victory over the Clippers.