Rapid City Stevens leads after day one at AA Girls State Tennis Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Class AA Girls State Tennis Tournament began with day one Thursday in Sioux Falls. Lincoln entered the tournament as the five-time defending state champions.

After day one, it’s Rapid City Stevens in the lead as the Raiders all six singles player and three doubles teams advanced to the semifinal round. The tournament will conclude on Friday with the place matches.

For full individual results click here.

Team Standings

1. RC Stevens 300

2. SF Lincoln 272.5

3. Harrisburg 262.5

4. O’Gorman 199

4. Watertown 199

6. Aberdeen Central 183.5

7. Brandon Valley 137

8. SF Jefferson 108.5

9. SF Roosevelt 62

10. Brookings 10

11. RC Central 0

11. SF Washington 0