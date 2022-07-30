RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Three teams are headed to Championship Sunday in the Class ‘A’ Legion Baseball State Tournament. Sioux Falls East, Harrisburg and Rapid City Post 22 are still in contention for the title.

BRACKET

Here is a look at the updated bracket. Rapid City Post 22 will now play Harrisburg in the final elimination game of the tournament.

The winner will advance to a winner take all state championship against Sioux Falls East.

Harrisburg has avoided elimination in three straight games. On Saturday, they cruised to a 7-0 win over Mitchell, thanks to a spectacular performance by Palmer Boyd on the mound.

Rapid City Post 22 kept their season alive with a 6-5, nine inning win over Sioux Falls East.

The game was tied at five, forcing two extra innings and in the ninth, a bunt led to a fielder’s choice to give Post 22 a 6-5 lead.

They’d hold onto that lead and grab the 6-5 win.

KELOLAND News will have coverage of Sunday’s action both on-air and online.