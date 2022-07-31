RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Post 22 picked up two wins on Sunday, including a 5-1 win over Sioux Falls East to claim the 2022 Class ‘A’ Legion Baseball State Championship.

BRACKET

Post 22 needed two wins on Sunday. They knocked of Harrisburg in game 14 and then followed that up with a win over Sioux Falls East, to claim the Class ‘A’ crown.

RECAP

Two main factors aided in Post 22’s championship win.

The first has to be their ability to get on the board early. Rapid City loaded the bases in the first and they took advantage as Alex Dietrich cleared the bases with a double.

That strong start proved to be a tough challenge to overcome for Sioux Falls East.

The second factor in Post 22’s win was the excellent performance by right-handed pitcher, Harrison Good.

He threw all seven innings and did so on 105 pitches. He allowed just one run on four hits, while walking four and striking out two.

That performance helped earn him Tournament MVP honors, but more importantly, it helped Rapid City Post 22 win the state championship.

FINAL: Rapid City Post 22 claims the 5-1 win over Sioux Falls East to win the 2022 State Championship!



This is their 44th State Title pic.twitter.com/winL3J4hNT — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 31, 2022

Post 22 has now won 44 state championships in team history.