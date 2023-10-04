RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An arena football team is coming to South Dakota.

The Arena Football League announced on Wednesday its new addition, the Rapid City Marshals.

The Marshals previously competed in the Champions Indoor Football League during the 2022 season. The franchise will continue to be owned by brother-sister duo, Wes Johnson and Rebecca Chapman.

The team will play their home games at The Monument.

“I’m thrilled to witness the Rapid City Marshals continue to thrive with Area Football. I can’t wait to see all the fresh new changes they have upcoming. I know with our support, they will have a prosperous season ahead of them,” says Commissioner Lee Hutton.