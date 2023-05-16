SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Christian tennis team was near perfect as they won eight of nine flights to claim the class ‘A’ state tennis championship.

The Comets lost Flight 1 of the singles as Lennox’s Jaxon Plank defeated Noah Greni.

But from there, Rapid City Christian found their stride winning the other five singles flights and all three doubles matches.

Rapid City Christian used that success to score an impressive 584 points for the two day tournament. Lennox, the lone other team to win a flight, finished 163.5 points back in second place.

You can view the scores and brackets from all the flights here:

