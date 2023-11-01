BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Perhaps one of the top rivalries in all of FCS football was at its highest last season, when SDSU and NDSU met for the National Championship. The Jackrabbits cruised past the Bison to win their first ever title.

Now, the two I-29 rivals are preparing to meet again. SDSU is fresh off their win over in-state rival USD, improving them to 8-0 on the season.

Saturday’s game marks the 115th meeting between the Jacks and Bison, with NDSU holding a 17 game advantage all-time.

NDSU already has two losses this season, but SDSU knows that won’t change their preparation for this weekend’s big clash.

“This is a championship program, I’m not concerned about where they’re at in rankings. We are well aware of who’s coming to town and the talent that is on their football team. 13 preseason All-Conference players, led by Cam Miller who right now is playing his best football of his career,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said.

SDSU and NDSU will meet on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 2 p.m. in Brookings and you can follow the game with our live blog on KELOLAND.com.