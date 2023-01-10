NEW YORK (AP) – Artemi Panarin scored the deciding goal in a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3.

K’Andre Miller and Adam Fox each had a goal and an assist, and Filip Chytil also scored for New York.

Igor Shesterkin finished with 28 saves as the Rangers moved to 4-0-2 in their last six games. Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello and Jon Merrill scored and Sam Steel had two assists for Minnesota, which is 9-3-2 in its last 14 games.

Marc-Andre Fleury had a season-high 41 saves. Kaapo Kakko scored for the Rangers and Zuccarello for the Wild in the first round of the tiebreaker.