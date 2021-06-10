Railroaders sweep Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Canaries entered Thursday sitting in second place in the American Association South Division Standings, just a game back of first place Sioux City.

The Birds looked to avoid the series sweep against the Cleburne Railroaders Thursday night.

Cleburne struck first with an RBI single in the 2nd inning. The Railroaders would then add another run in the 3rd, and two more in the 4th to take a 4-0 lead.

Sioux Falls would get on the board in the bottom of the 5th on a bases loaded walk, but Cleburne responded with four runs in its next at bat as they picked up the sweep with an 8-3 win over Sioux Falls.

