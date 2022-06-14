SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Canaries returned home for the first of a three-game series against the Gary SouthShore Railcats. Despite taking an early 5-2 lead, Sioux Falls would fall to Gary SouthShore 8-5.

Gary SouthShore got the scoring started in the top of the 1st as Michael Cruz’s single scored Michael Woodworth to give the Railcats the early 1-0 lead.

Sioux Falls would answer in the home frame though, scoring 5 runs, headlined by Trey Michalczewski’s 3-run home run, as it was 5-1 Canaries after 1.

But Gary SouthShore would shut down the Sioux Falls offense the rest of the game, and then after scoring another run in the 2nd, the Railcats would plate 3 runs in the 7th and 8th innings, as they came away with the 8-5 victory.

The two are set to continue their series Wednesday night with game 2. First pitch set for 7:05 p.m.