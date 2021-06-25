RailCats rally late to knock off Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Canaries welcomed Gary Southshore to town Friday night for the first game of a three-game series.

The Birds jumped out to the lead in the 2nd inning as Jabari Henry belted a solo home run to give Sioux Falls the 1-0 lead.

Sioux Falls would add to its lead in the 3rd as Cade Gotta scored on a throwing error to put the Canaries up 2-0.

Canaries starter Tyler Garkow was sharp on the mound. He pitched six scoreless innings, striking out eight batters while surrendering just 3 hits.

But the Railcats would draw even in the top of the 8th on Tyler Walraven’s single that scored 2.

Then in the 9th, Gary SouthShore would score 5 runs to take a 7-2 lead. Sioux Falls couldn’t answer in the bottom of the frame as the Railcats picked up the 7-2 victory.

Sioux Falls and Gary Southshore play game two of their series Saturday night at 6:05 p.m.