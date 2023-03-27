WINONA, MN (NORTHERN) — Northern State put together their best offensive performance since a 15-run game in 2021 on Monday afternoon as they defeated Winona State 14-13 at Loughery Field in Winona. Reece Ragatz and the Wolves seized control early on as he hit three homeruns within the first four innings of play and Kai Brisk added the fourth as Northern hit their most homeruns in a game since 2019.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 14, WSU 13

Records: NSU 6-13 (1-7 NSIC), WSU 9-14 (5-3 NSIC)

Attendance: 173



HOW IT HAPPENED

As Michael Chevalier sent Winona State down in order in each of the first two innings, the Northern State bats heated up and seized control of the game as Reece Ragatz hit a 3-run homerun to right center in first inning and Kai Brisk sent a solo homerun to left center in the second inning, giving NSU a 4-0

sent Winona State down in order in each of the first two innings, the Northern State bats heated up and seized control of the game as hit a 3-run homerun to right center in first inning and sent a solo homerun to left center in the second inning, giving NSU a 4-0 The Warriors got a run back in the top of the third, but Ragatz kept the momentum going in the bottom half of the inning with his second homerun of the game, a solo homerun to right field

The Wolves added two more runs in the third inning as Andrew Wedwick hit a grounder to shortstop allowing Mitchel Tolk to score and Connor Knecht hit a sacrifice fly to left field that allowed Karson Hesser to score and push the lead to 7-1

hit a grounder to shortstop allowing Mitchel Tolk to score and hit a sacrifice fly to left field that allowed to score and push the lead to 7-1 In the top of the fourth inning WSU hit a 2-RBI single through the left side to cut the lead to 7-3, but Ragatz once again answered back with his third homerun of the day, a 3-run homer to right center to extend the lead to 10-3

Winona State added two runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to cut the Northern lead to 10-7 before the Wolves got back on the scoreboard with three runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth inning

Hesser singled to right center to score Niko Pezonella who hit a double to right center earlier in the inning and as Hesser stole second on the next play it allowed Ragatz enough time to slide into home from third and make the score 12-7

who hit a double to right center earlier in the inning and as Hesser stole second on the next play it allowed Ragatz enough time to slide into home from third and make the score 12-7 The sixth inning concluded with an RBI single to left center by Wedwick to score Hesser and make it a 6-run game

The Warriors continued to answer every time it seemed Northern would grab the momentum for good as they once again cut the NSU lead in half with a three run seventh inning off a 2-run homerun and an RBI single, making the game 13-10

Northern’s final run of the game would come in the bottom of the seventh as Knecht would be allowed to advance home from third after a balk was called on the Warriors

Winona State would attempt to make one final rally in the top of the ninth as a double with the bases loaded brought in two runs to cut the Northern lead to 14-12 and they would get within one run as a passed ball allowed the runner from third to score

A ground out to third base would leave the tying run stranded on third base for the Warriors to end the game

Michael Chevalier (3-2) earned the win on the mound in his sixth start of the season, pitching 5.0 innings while striking out eight batters in the contest; Chevalier has now struck out eight or more batters in three of his six appearances this season

(3-2) earned the win on the mound in his sixth start of the season, pitching 5.0 innings while striking out eight batters in the contest; Chevalier has now struck out eight or more batters in three of his six appearances this season Tyler Boyum earned his first save of the season as he entered in relief in the top of the ninth with one out and the bases loaded

earned his first save of the season as he entered in relief in the top of the ninth with one out and the bases loaded Northern State scored their 14 runs off 12 hits and committed two errors defensively

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Reece Ragatz : 3-for-3, 3 homeruns, 1 walk, 7 RBI, 4 runs scored

Kai Brisk : 1-for-1, 1 homerun, 1 RBI, 1 run scored

Austin Portner : 2-for-3, 2 walks, 2 runs scored

Niko Pezonella : 2-for-4, 1 double, 1 walk, 3 runs scored

Michael Chevalier : 5.0 innings pitched, 8 strikeouts, win (3-2)



BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

Ragatz’s three homeruns broke the Northern State single game school record of two that had been accomplished 15 times, most recently in 2022

Ragatz’s seven RBI also ties a Northern State single game school record and has previously been achieved three times, most recently in 2019

UP NEXT

Northern State will travel to Minnesota Duluth for next weekend’s 3-game NSIC series. The Wolves and Bulldogs are scheduled for a 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. first pitch on Saturday afternoon, and a 12 p.m. start time on Sunday at Bulldog Park in Duluth.



With the colder than normal temperatures and snowy conditions this spring, fans are reminded to stay tuned to nsuwolves.com and the Wolves Athletics social media accounts for all spring schedule changes.