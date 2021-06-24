Racing has become tradition for the Bickett family

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — For the Bickett family, racing has become a three-generation tradition as Dillon follows his grandfather Don and Uncle Ryan’s footsteps into the sport. June 12th proved to be a memorable night for the family, as all three generations got behind the wheel at I-90 Speedway in Hartford.

Don Bickett started driving street stocks more than 40 years ago. Despite retiring from racing, Don still finds himself busy at the racetrack.

“Help my son and now the grandson. Just kind of stayed active in the racing part, never really give it up, as far as driving I did but not as far as helping,” Don Bickett said.

Don’s son Ryan followed his dad’s lead into racing 22 years ago.

“My dad raced for 38 years before he retired. You know, not only has he helped me through my career to help get to where I’m at, now he’s helping my nephew. I would only assume he will help my kids when they get old enough too,” Ryan Bickett said.

This year, Don’s grandson and Ryan’s nephew Dillon decided to join the family tradition.

“Dillon did himself. He just decided one day, Ryan was going racing and he asked Ryan, where’s my car. Come back to me and I said ok, I guess we’ll get you a car if you’re interested in driving,” Don Bickett said.

“It was a little bit scarier and harder than I thought it was going to be at the beginning. But you get more comfortable more races you are in,” Dillon Bickett said.

With racing now a three generation tradition for the Bickett’s, Don decided to return to the track in a sprint car.

“Just have a little fun I guess as long as the other two are out here. Maybe have a little fun as long as I can,” Don Bickett said.

On June 12th, all three Bickett’s, Dillion in Racesaver Sprints and Don and Ryan in 360’s were able to take to the track on the same night.

“Just being here all together, all doing the same thing, you know what my dad’s carried on basically for a family tradition and stuff like that. Knowing that it’s getting passed down to the next generation and stuff, that’s pretty cool to me,” Ryan Bickett said.

And Dillon had 1 goal in mind for the Bickett trio that night.

“Top 10. Yeah everyone. All three of us top 10,” Dillon Bickett said.

Ryan ended up taking home the MSTS 360 sprint feature victory that night, while Don ended up in 22nd in the race. Dillon finished a career best 9th in the Racesaver Sprint Feature.