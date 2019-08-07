Racing community steps up for quad driver after ATV was stolen

RENNER, S.D. (KELO) — A typical racing adventure turned into a nightmare for quad driver Jessica Renshaw as she made the 10-hour trek from Missouri to South Dakota last weekend. What happened next is what makes racing one big family.

Jessica Renshaw has been racing since she was eight years old.

“I love the rush of being out there and the speed and just all of it,” Missouri quad racer Jessica Renshaw said.

The need for speed brought Renshaw to Saddleback Raceway in Renner. After making a majority of the trip on Friday, Renshaw and her boyfriend stopped at a hotel in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and parked the ATV where management said it would be monitored.

“We cabled it to the truck, locked it in, backed it up, made sure everything was locked and everything was safe,” Renshaw said.

What Renshaw didn’t know is that multiple trucks had been stolen from the area in recent weeks.

“Then we woke up the next morning and everything was gone. The truck, my quad, my gear, everything I have,” Renshaw said.

As for hotel security…

“They said that the security cameras on the outside of the hotel weren’t in working order, so there was no video,” Renshaw said.

Instead of heading home, Renshaw rented a car and completed the drive to Renner, where her racing family immediately stepped up.

“Everybody supports everybody. It’s not a problem if you need anything, even a machine, somebody’s going to borrow you a quad and help you get out there and participate,” Sioux Valley Cycle Club short track quad director Micah Schliemann said.

“Everything from different people. Some boots from one person, socks from someone, gear, my helmet, everything I’ve got for this race tonight has been donated for the night from different teams here at the racetrack and it’s amazing how everyone pulls together in the race family to help others out,” Renshaw said.

After borrowing two different quads, Renshaw landed in victory lane, winning $1000 and a set of Hoosier Tires. As for finding her quad…

“Not getting my hopes up as far as that goes, but ideally that would be great. Otherwise, we’ll have to start from scratch and rebuild,” Renshaw said.

Renshaw is asking racers across the country to keep an eye out for the purple quad, hoping its unique design helps bring it home. The ATV and truck combined are worth more than $30,000.