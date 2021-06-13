Racing at I-90 speedway in Hartford

CRAZY HORSE, S.D. (KELO) -- The 36th annual Volksmarch brought in thousands of hikers to Crazy Horse. It's a six mile hike up the Mountain. People get in a good workout but also catch one of the best views in the Black Hills.

"One of the things that's really important to me about this hike is Crazy Horse, the story behind Crazy Horse, understanding the Lakota's situation here and how this monument ever started getting erected," hiker Valerie Otero said.