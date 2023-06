HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Amid heavy storm clouds, 119 racers took to the track at I-90 Speedway Saturday night.

In the Hobby Stock feature, Dustin Gulbrandson rolled to another feature win.

Over in the B Mods, Derek Van Veldhuizen, of Rock Rapids, claimed his third straight victory.

Matt Steuerwald beat the rest of the field in the Street Stocks.

Nate Barger earned first place in the 305 sprints.

And finally, in the 360 sprints, Carson McCarl took home his first checkered flag at I-90 Speedway.