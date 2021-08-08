Race night at I-90 Speedway

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO)– Great night for racing in Hartford at I-90 speedway. We start in the Hobby Stock feature, Michael Pechous goes for a wild ride, bit of a scary moment but he would be okay. Dylan Fitzpatrick would go on to win this race, but he would get DQ’d so josh bradley would take home the prize. In the B-mods, Camden Myers came across first for the win. In the Street stock, it was the 64 car of Corey Yeigh who got the win. And finally in the racesaver sprint series, the 98 car of Nate Barger takes home first place.
