Race night at I-90 Speedway

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Fans lined up to get autographs from a couple of racing legends Saturday night in Hartford.

In the Hobby Stock feature the 6 car of Dustin Gulbrandson would walk away with yet another win. In the Late Model Street Stocks, Zack Olivier would speed ahead for the feature win. In the B-mods feature it was Camden Myers who somehow came all the way back from 18th place to find a way to secure the victory. In the Racesaver Sprint Series, Casey Abbas who got the job done and in the final contest of the night in the Legends Race, Brad Wollman who takes home the trophy.