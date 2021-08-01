Race night at I-90 in Hartford

HARTFORD, S.D.– Great night to be out on the track at I-90 in Hartford. Five feature winners were to be crowned. We begin with a scary wreck in the 360 sprintcar heat race. Alex Schriever was the driver, he would be taken to the hospital, we do have word that he is okay. In the Hobby Stock feature, its Jason bradley who comes across the line first picking up the win.

In the B-mods feature it was Brock Hess who sped forward for the first place finish. In with the Street Stocks, the 88 car of Evan Miller will go home with his very first feature victory. In the Racesavers Sprintcar series its Jessie Lindberg who was your champion on Sunday night. Then in the 360 sprint car race, it was Jody Rosenboom who would finish first coming home for the win.