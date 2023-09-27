SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana hockey head coach Garrett Raboin will be on the USA coaching staff for the upcoming 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

USA Hockey says Raboin will serve as an assistant coach of the 2024 U.S. National Junior Team.

Team USA will play in the IIHF World Junior Championship from December 23 through January 5, 2024, in Gothenburg, Sweden. The U.S. is in Group B alongside Czechia, Norway, Slovakia and Switzerland.

Augustana kicks off its inaugural season on October 7 against the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison.