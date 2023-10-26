SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at quarterfinal scores from Thursday evening:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

PREP FOOTBALL=

SDHSAA Playoffs=

Class 9A=

State Quarterfinal=

Canistota 70, Gregory 19

Deubrook 14, Alcester-Hudson 10

Philip 46, Chester 15

Warner 56, Castlewood 0

Class 9AA=

State Quarterfinal=

Hamlin 28, Wall 7

Howard 28, Elkton-Lake Benton 8

Parkston 28, Hanson 0

Platte-Geddes 34, Freeman/Marion/Freeman 6

Class 9B=

State Quarterfinal=

Avon 38, Hitchcock-Tulare 14

DeSmet 42, Gayville-Volin High School 0

Faulkton 48, Kadoka Area 0

Potter County 24, Corsica/Stickney 20

Class 11A=

State Quarterfinal=

Dell Rapids 52, Madison 0

Lennox 28, Canton 22

Sioux Falls Christian 24, Dakota Valley 13

West Central 45, Chamberlain 13

Class 11AA=

State Quarterfinal=

Watertown 42, Aberdeen Central 17

Yankton 17, Huron 0

Class 11AAA=

State Quarterfinal=

Brandon Valley 41, Sioux Falls Jefferson 21

Harrisburg 42, Sioux Falls Washington 7

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 46, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 27

Class 11B=

State Quarterfinal=

Elk Point-Jefferson 14, Tri-Valley 7

Hot Springs 49, Sioux Valley 13

Rapid City Christian 13, Deuel 8

Winner 28, Aberdeen Roncalli 0