SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at quarterfinal scores from Thursday evening:
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 9A=
State Quarterfinal=
Canistota 70, Gregory 19
Deubrook 14, Alcester-Hudson 10
Philip 46, Chester 15
Warner 56, Castlewood 0
Class 9AA=
State Quarterfinal=
Hamlin 28, Wall 7
Howard 28, Elkton-Lake Benton 8
Parkston 28, Hanson 0
Platte-Geddes 34, Freeman/Marion/Freeman 6
Class 9B=
State Quarterfinal=
Avon 38, Hitchcock-Tulare 14
DeSmet 42, Gayville-Volin High School 0
Faulkton 48, Kadoka Area 0
Potter County 24, Corsica/Stickney 20
Class 11A=
State Quarterfinal=
Dell Rapids 52, Madison 0
Lennox 28, Canton 22
Sioux Falls Christian 24, Dakota Valley 13
West Central 45, Chamberlain 13
Class 11AA=
State Quarterfinal=
Watertown 42, Aberdeen Central 17
Yankton 17, Huron 0
Class 11AAA=
State Quarterfinal=
Brandon Valley 41, Sioux Falls Jefferson 21
Harrisburg 42, Sioux Falls Washington 7
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 46, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 27
Class 11B=
State Quarterfinal=
Elk Point-Jefferson 14, Tri-Valley 7
Hot Springs 49, Sioux Valley 13
Rapid City Christian 13, Deuel 8
Winner 28, Aberdeen Roncalli 0