SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The quarterfinal round of the 2022 high school football playoffs came to a close on Thursday evening.

56 teams entered action Thursday, but just 28 teams advanced across the seven classes.

Here’s a look at the scores and brackets from each class:

CLASS 11AAA

#1 Jefferson 42, #8 Washington 7

#2 O’Gorman 29, #7 Rapid City Stevens 20

#3 Harrisburg 42, #6 Roosevelt 12

#4 Lincoln 42, #5 Brandon Valley 17

CLASS 11AA

#1 Pierre 42, #8 Sturgis 14

#2 Tea Area 41, #7 Watertown 0

#3 Aberdeen Central 34, #6 Spearfish 7

#4 Yankton 49, #5 Brookings 14

CLASS 11A

#1 Dell Rapids 41, #8 Lennox 7

#2 West Central 35, #7 Madison 6

#3 Beresford 24, #6 Canton 8

#4 Sioux Falls Christian 41, #5 Dakota Valley 14

CLASS 11B

#1 Winner 32, #8 Deuel 8

#7 Hot Springs 28, #2 Aberdeen Roncalli 0

#3 Elk Point-Jefferson 42, #11 Redfield 0

#5 McCook Central/Montrose 38 #4 Mount Vernon-Plankinton 6

CLASS 9AA

#1 Wall 20, #8 Bon Homme 12

#2 Elkton-Lake Benton 52, #7 Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 14

#6 Parkston 34, #3 Howard 7

#4 Hamlin 26, #5 Hanson 20 – OT

CLASS 9A

#1 Warner 48, #9 Canistota 31

#2 Lyman 34, #7 Castlewood 16

#3 Gregory 34, #6 Wolsey-Wessington 19

#4 Harding County/Bison 20, #5 Philip 15

CLASS 9B

#1 Herreid/Selby Area 44, #8 Avon 14

#2 Hitchcock-Tulare 52, #10 Dell Rapids St. Mary 0

#6 De Smet 20, #3 Kadoka Area 8

#12 Irene-Wakonda 36, #4 Sully Buttes 30