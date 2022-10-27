SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The quarterfinal round of the 2022 high school football playoffs came to a close on Thursday evening.
56 teams entered action Thursday, but just 28 teams advanced across the seven classes.
Here’s a look at the scores and brackets from each class:
CLASS 11AAA
#1 Jefferson 42, #8 Washington 7
#2 O’Gorman 29, #7 Rapid City Stevens 20
#3 Harrisburg 42, #6 Roosevelt 12
#4 Lincoln 42, #5 Brandon Valley 17
CLASS 11AA
#1 Pierre 42, #8 Sturgis 14
#2 Tea Area 41, #7 Watertown 0
#3 Aberdeen Central 34, #6 Spearfish 7
#4 Yankton 49, #5 Brookings 14
CLASS 11A
#1 Dell Rapids 41, #8 Lennox 7
#2 West Central 35, #7 Madison 6
#3 Beresford 24, #6 Canton 8
#4 Sioux Falls Christian 41, #5 Dakota Valley 14
CLASS 11B
#1 Winner 32, #8 Deuel 8
#7 Hot Springs 28, #2 Aberdeen Roncalli 0
#3 Elk Point-Jefferson 42, #11 Redfield 0
#5 McCook Central/Montrose 38 #4 Mount Vernon-Plankinton 6
CLASS 9AA
#1 Wall 20, #8 Bon Homme 12
#2 Elkton-Lake Benton 52, #7 Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 14
#6 Parkston 34, #3 Howard 7
#4 Hamlin 26, #5 Hanson 20 – OT
CLASS 9A
#1 Warner 48, #9 Canistota 31
#2 Lyman 34, #7 Castlewood 16
#3 Gregory 34, #6 Wolsey-Wessington 19
#4 Harding County/Bison 20, #5 Philip 15
CLASS 9B
#1 Herreid/Selby Area 44, #8 Avon 14
#2 Hitchcock-Tulare 52, #10 Dell Rapids St. Mary 0
#6 De Smet 20, #3 Kadoka Area 8
#12 Irene-Wakonda 36, #4 Sully Buttes 30