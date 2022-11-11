VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Dell Rapids defense held West Central to just 97 yards, while forcing three turnovers as the Quarriers took home the Class 11A State Championship, 24-7.

It was a sloppy start for both teams. Dell Rapids threw an interception on its opening possession, but West Central couldn’t take advantage going three-and-out. But on the ensuing punt, Justin Zirpel fumbled the snap and was forced to just fall on the loose ball setting Dell Rapids up at the Trojans 31.

The Quarriers took advantage of the field position, cashing in for the game’s first touchdown three plays later when Jack Henry scampered in for the first of his two rushing touchdowns in the game to put Dell Rapids up 6-0.

West Central’s best chance to score in the opening half came after they had blocked a Dell Rapids punt deep in Quarrier territory, taking over at the Dell Rapids 26. But the Quarriers defense would rise to the occasion, turning the Trojans over on downs.

The score would remain 6-0 into the second quarter. After Chase Jones intercepted Zirpel at the Trojans 34, Dells would score six plays later on another Henry touchdown run.

The Quarriers nearly converted another Zirpel interception into points in the final seconds of the opening half, but the Trojans stopped Henry just short of the goal line on 4th and goal to keep it a 12-0 game heading into halftime.

It would remain 12-0 into the 4th quarter when Dell Rapids finished off a 15-play, 74 yard drive with a Mason Stubbe 6 yard touchdown run to make it a three-score game at 18-0.

West Central’s offense would finally get something going on their ensuing drive, going 68 yards down the field and capping it off with a 11-yard Aiden Bartmann touchdown that trimmed the Quarriers lead to 18-7.

After recovering the ensuing onside kick, Dell Rapids would put the game away. They’d use more than 3 minutes of the clock and finish off the drive with a 2-yard Brayden Pankonen touchdown to make it 24-7.

The Quarriers would intercept Zirpel on the ensuing drive to clinch the game as they picked up the 24-7 victory to win the Class 11A State Championship, their first state title since 2014.