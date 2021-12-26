Punt return TD lifts Rams past Vikings to get playoff spot

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Los Angeles Rams’ Brandon Powell flips into the end zone during a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Brandon Powell returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to lift Los Angeles with Matthew Stafford mired in a slump.

The Rams pulled out a 30-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings to clinch a spot in the playoffs. Sony Michel rushed for a season-high 131 yards and a score, Matt Gay made three field goals and the defense did its part for the Rams.

The Vikings were kept out of the end zone on two first-half trips inside the 10. The Rams are 11-4 in first place in the NFC West.

The Vikings are 7-8.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

