SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Punishers and Pierre were among the teams to claim a win at the South Dakota 18U Division C State Tournament on Friday.

Both team continued that momentum, earning a second win on Friday to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Punishers will play the Sparks on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. for a spot in the semifinals. Pierre will play in the quarters at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against the Rapid City Assault.