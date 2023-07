SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Punishers from Rapid City earned the Division C softball state championship with an 11-5 win over the Rapid City Assault Sunday afternoon at Sherman Park.

The Punishers took the lead on Annika Seljesskog’s RBI double in the third inning. They extended the lead later in the inning with Presley McCamley’s base hit.

The Punishers went 5-0 during the tournament and outscored their opponents 51-13.