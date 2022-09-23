LOS ANGELES (AP) – St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols has hit his 700th career homer, becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history.

Pujols connected his second home run of the game, a three-run drive against Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Phil Bickford in the fourth inning.

The ball landed in the first few rows of the left-field pavilion, the same location homer No. 699 – a two-run shot – landed in the third inning off left-hander Andrew Heaney.

Pujols has driven in all five of the Cardinals runs and they lead the Dodgers 5-0.