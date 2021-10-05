Pro Football Pick’em Results – Week 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week four saw some close contests in the Pro Football world and it also saw a close outcome between the KELOLAND Sports team.

Sean picked up the week four win as he correctly picked 12 games. Grant was just one pick behind at 11, while Tanner finished at 8-8.

Through four weeks, Grant holds the lead with a 45-19 record. Sean sits at 41-23, with Tanner right behind him at 40-24.

JUST ONE DIFFERENCE

Sean and Grant came into the week predicting 15 games the exact same. Their only difference was the Seahawks vs. 49ers game.

Sean and Grant each got 11 games right, but Seattle’s win over San Francisco was the difference as Sean correctly picked 12 games.

FAN VOTE GAMES

Following the Vikings win over the Seahawks, the fans, Sean and Grant all sided with Minnesota to defeat the Browns.

However, a strong defensive performance led to a Browns 14-7 win.

Fan Vote Week 4 – Game 1



Browns at 1.5 point favorites, though the Vikings are home team and looking to move to 2-2 — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) September 29, 2021

The second fan vote game from week four featured an NFC North clash in Chicago.

Just one vote gave the Bears the tilt according to the fans. Sean and Grant agreed with the fans and they were correct. The Bears picked up the win over the Lions.

Fan Vote Week 4 – Game 2



It’s an NFC North battle. The Bears are three point favorites at home — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) September 29, 2021

The final fan vote game was a battle of unbeatens as Matthew Stafford and the Rams played Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

There was a lot of votes and they basically all went to the Rams, along with Tanner, Grant and Sean’s vote. However, the Cardinals stepped up to the challenge and earned the win.