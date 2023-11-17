Click the video player above to see a championship preview

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota high school volleyball state championships are set and here’s a look at the action.

Class ‘AA’ will feature #1 Harrisburg against #3 Washington.

Six time defending class ‘A’ champ, Sioux Falls Christian is set to play Rapid City Christian.

And finally, in class ‘B’, it’ll be #1 Warner seeking a third straight championship against #2 Chester.

All the championships begin at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday evening.