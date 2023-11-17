Click the video player above to watch a quarterfinal recap and semifinal preview

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — 12 teams advanced from the quarterfinals of the South Dakota high school state volleyball tournament.

Harrisburg, O’Gorman, Jefferson and Washington advanced to the class ‘AA’ semifinals.

Class ‘A’ saw six time defending champion Sioux Falls Christian advance to the semis. They’ll face Dell Rapids, while Rapid City Christian and Miller earned five set wins to advance.

Warner is back in the semifinals following their win over Gayville-Volin. They’ll matchup against Burke. Chester and Castlewood will meet in the nightcap.

