PREVIEW: Sioux Falls hosts Minnesota Youth Wrestling Championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of wrestlers, ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade, are competing at the Minnesota Youth Wrestling Championships in South Dakota.

The championships have been held in Rochester, Minnesota for the past 24 years, but organizers opted to move the event due to COVID restrictions in Minnesota.

“La Crosse’s rules weren’t quite as open yet, but they thought they were, but they couldn’t guarantee it was going to be so I didn’t even go see La Crosse, I just came right here and it worked out right away,” Corey Olson, with Northland Youth Wrestling Association said.

The state tournament started this morning at the Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center and continues through Saturday. The event is open to the public.