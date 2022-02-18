SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday with another full show including a look at SDSU’s lone senior Douglas Wilson and look at Augustana Men’s winning season so far.

Plus we look at why the Stampede changed their name for just one night.

Stories in SportsZone Saturday:

You can watch this week’s SportsZone Saturday on Saturday, February 12. The show airs at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.