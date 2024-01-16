SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU and USD men are set to host Summit League Conference games on Thursday, then it’ll be a quick turn around as the two prepare to meet in another chapter of the State-U rivalry.

SDSU enters the week with a 2-1 conference record. Following an impressive win at St. Thomas, the Jacks gave up a season high 99 points in a 19 point loss to Denver.

“Defensively, if we’re going to make things happen the way we want to, we need to make it more important. We need to value it more,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said.

The Jackrabbit offense is scoring 76 points per game. They’ve been led by four players who are scoring in double figures.

“They have to decide what they’re going to take away and who they’re going to take away and how they’re going to guard us. We have a nice interior presence and then we also have been shooting it very well from the perimeter as of late,” Henderson said.

The USD men are 1-2 in conference play, while having lost seven of their last eight games.

“There’s a lot of positives that we can draw out of this. We’re just not there yet. It’s obvious. The hard part is that you’re trying to get there and you play six of eight on the road. It’s really hard to win on the road in college basketball,” USD head coach Eric Peterson said.

USD is allowing 76 points per game defensively, but the Yotes are giving up just seven three pointers per game, second best in the conference. They also lead the Summit League in rebounding.

“I had to check it twice. I know we’ve played one less game than everyone else because of our bye, but that’s the key,” Peterson said. “That’s why we have a chance is because we are playing defense.”

Unlike past meetings, the two squads will have a quick turnaround. A conference home game Thursday, followed by just 36 hours to prep for a rivalry.

“Both teams will be prepared and it’s hard not to get up for a game like that. It’ll be fun, but we’ve worked on short preps before. But they’re in the same boat. They play Thursday at home as well, so it’s really similar for both teams,” Henderson said.

The Jacks and Coyotes will meet Saturday in Vermillion. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.