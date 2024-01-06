FRISCO, TEXAS (KELO) — In just one day, we’ll see who the new FCS National Champion will be. Montana and SDSU both have a healthy respect for each other, as they prepare for the big game on Sunday.

One thing many quality teams have in common, is success on offense, defense and special teams.

“We’ve played really well up to this point in all phases, and we’re really excited for this moment. Our guys are locked in. We’ve had several weeks of prep on this, whether it be working on ourselves and then starting in on our prep for Montana. Our guys are dialed in,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Roegrs said.

“The other thing we’ve done well is we’ve played — I hate the term complementary football, but we’ve done that. We’ve played well in all three phases,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said.

SDSU enters the title game having won 28 straight games, the third longest streak in FCS History.

“You don’t get to that point without being really good at everything. So the team doesn’t have flaws. I mean, some of their players are better than some of their others, and every team has positions that are stronger from the NFL on down,” Hauck said. “But they’ve got a lot of returning starters from a team that did this a year ago.”

The Jacks will be tested by the Montana offense, which is scoring more than 32 points per game.

“I think they do a really good job skill set wise. They’ve got great skill on the perimeter and a couple talented running backs. They play with a little bit wider splits than we’re used to seeing,” Rogers said.

Montana standout Junior Bergen is one of those talented skill players, yet he understands the challenge ahead of the Grizzlies.

“It’s a good defense. They’ve got a lot of guys who have been playing quite a while. They play fast, they play disciplined and they’re just a well rounded team,” Bergen said.

On the flip side of the ball, Montana owns the fifth best scoring defense in all the FCS, but they’ll meet one of their toughest test, against the third best scoring offense in the nation.

“They’re undefeated for a reason. They have a well balanced offense and their offensive line contributes to that. They’re a good group,” Alex Gubner said.

Now the Jacks are hoping the old saying of ‘iron sharpens iron’ still rings true and leads to a second straight national title.

“I believe, if you have the best defense in the country and they’re getting challenged by one of the best offenses in the country, the defense will only get better. And I would say, vice versa, the same on the other side of the ball,” Rogers said.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 1 p.m. here in Frisco and you can follow the action in our live blog on KELOLAND.com.