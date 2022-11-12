SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 11AAA state championship is a rematch from the first week of the season.

#1 Jefferson will host #2 Harrisburg on Saturday, November 12 inside the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

Jefferson is the top seed and undefeated team. The Cavaliers are looking to win their first ever state football championship.

KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter talked with head coach Vince Benedetto to preview Saturday’s game. You can see that interview here:

The Cavs will face Harrisburg in the title game.

The Tigers won their first state championship in 11AAA last year and now they’re in search of back-to-back state titles.

Grant Sweeter talked with head coach Brandon White ahead of Saturday’s game.

Saturday’s game is set for 7:00 p.m. inside the DakotaDome. You can see coverage after the game both on-air and online.