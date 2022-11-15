SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final fall state tournament arrives this weekend, ahead of the winter sports season, which begins practice on Monday, November 21.

The 2022 South Dakota high school volleyball state championships return to Sioux Falls this year.

36 games will be played at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center from Thursday, November 17 – Saturday, November 19.

All three classes will play on the same floor, with the three champions being crowned in the state title matches. Those are set to be played at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the three classes, starting with the largest class:

CLASS AA

Last year’s runner-up is the top-seed this year as Washington enters the state tournament with a 25-4 record. However, it is the two-seed, O’Gorman, who is the two-time defending champion in ‘AA’.

Here’s a look at the past five state championship results:

Year State Champion State Runner-up Score 2021 O’Gorman Washington 3-2 2020 O’Gorman Huron 3-1 2019 Watertown O’Gorman 3-0 2018 Rapid City Stevens Washington 3-0 2017 Harrisburg Rapid City Stevens 3-1

O’Gorman is looking for a three peat in class AA, which has never been accomplished in class AA history. The three-class system was adopted in 1992.

WASHINGTON VS. STEVENS

Top-seeded Washington will meet Rapid City Stevens in the quarterfinals.

The two teams have met once already this season and it was quite recent.

The Warriors earned a 3-1 win over the Raiders on November 4. Less than two weeks later, the two teams will play with a trip to the semifinals on the line.

Washington enters the playoffs having won four in a row and five of their last six. They have just one loss in the last month and that came to O’Gorman.

Stevens won four straight matches in late October, but since then, they’re 3-3. The Raiders earned a 3-2 match win over Roosevelt in the SoDak 16.

Record vs. State Tournament Teams:

Rapid City Stevens: 0-7

Washington: 8-2

JEFFERSON VS. PIERRE

The second match will pit Jefferson against Pierre. These two teams are also quite familiar with each other, as their lone meeting came on Tuesday, November 1.

Jefferson enters with a 23-6 record in just their second season. The Cavs have won six of their last seven.

Pierre won their first eight games of the season and finished the year with a 16-5 record. The Governors have won five of their last six, with that lone loss coming to Jefferson.

The Cavaliers cruised to a 3-0 win in that meeting. They outscored Pierre 75-44 in Sioux Falls.

Both teams earned sweeps in the SoDak 16 with Jefferson sweeping Brookings and Pierre defeating Brandon Valley.

Record vs. State Tournament Teams:

Pierre: 3-5

Jefferson: 6-4

O’GORMAN VS. HURON

The third game of the quarterfinals will see a rematch of the 2020 state championship as O’Gorman meets Huron.

The Knights enter the state tournament with a 25-4 record. They won 17 of their final 18 games as OG is playing some of their best volleyball as of late.

Their lone loss in that stretch was a 3-0 sweep by Harrisburg.

Huron has won three of their last four, with their lone loss coming to O’Gorman.

The Knights picked up a sweep two weeks ago on November 1.

Record vs. State Tournament Teams:

Huron: 1-7

O’Gorman: 6-1

HARRISBURG VS. LINCOLN

The final quarterfinal match features Harrisburg and Lincoln, in what may be the match to watch in the quarterfinals.

The two teams have met twice this season, with each team claiming a victory.

Harrisburg earned a 2-1, three-set victory on August 27. Lincoln got their revenge with a 3-0 sweep on September 22 in Sioux Falls.

The Tigers only have three losses this season. They own a 25-3 record. They’ve won 13 straight matches, including ten in a row via the sweep.

Harrisburg hasn’t lost a set since their 3-2 match win over Sioux Falls Christian on October 18. That’s 25 sets that they’ve won in a row.

Lincoln won five of their final seven games to close the season, including a 3-1 match victory over Watertown to advance to the state tournament.

I expect the nightcap in class ‘AA’ to be a very entertaining matchup.

Record vs. State Tournament Teams:

Lincoln: 5-7

Harrisburg: 6-2

CLASS A

Wagner is the class ‘A’ top seed, but it’s Sioux Falls Christian who enters as the favorite, having won five straight state championships.

Here’s a look at the past five state championship results:

Year State Champion State Runner-up Score 2021 Sioux Falls Christian Garretson 3-0 2020 Sioux Falls Christian Dakota Valley 3-0 2019 Sioux Falls Christian Dakota Valley 3-2 2018 Sioux Falls Christian Miller 3-0 2017 Sioux Falls Christian Dakota Valley 3-2

WAGNER VS. ELK POINT-JEFFERSON

Wagner earns the top-seed after going 31-3 in the regular season; they’ll face Elk Point-Jefferson in the quarterfinals.

The Red Raiders have won 25 of their last 26 games, with their lone loss coming to Burke, who is 28-4 in class B.

The Huskies are the eight-seed, but they still own a strong 24-9 overall record.

The Red Raiders and Huskies clashed at the Bon Homme Tournament on September 17. Wagner earned the 2-0 sweep, outscoring EPJ 50-32.

Record vs. State Tournament Teams:

Elk Point-Jefferson: 0-4

Wagner: 3-1

SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN VS. DAKOTA VALLEY

The 4 vs. 5 matchup should be an interesting match as Sioux Falls Christian meets Dakota Valley in a battle of perennial powers.

The Chargers have won five straight state titles and eleven of the last 15.

The Panthers are the last team to win a class A state title, besides the Chargers back in 2016.

The two teams have played twice this year on September 22 and October 15. Sioux Falls Christian picked up a 3-0 sweep in September and 2-0 sweep in October.

Record vs. State Tournament Teams:

Dakota Valley: 1-2

Sioux Falls Christian: 4-0

MILLER VS. PLATTE-GEDDES

The third game of the quarterfinals will pit Miller against Platte-Geddes.

The Rustlers enter the state tournament with a 32-2 record. They’ve won 14 straight games, with all of them coming via the sweep.

Miller hasn’t lost a set since their last defeat, which came on October 1. That’s six weeks since their last loss in a set.

Platte-Geddes owns a 27-7 record. They enter the tournament having won five straight matches. They’ve won 15 sets in that stretch and lost just two.

The Rustlers and Black Panthers met back on October 11, with Miller picking up the sweep.

Record vs. State Tournament Teams:

Platte-Geddes: 1-4

Miller: 1-0

ELKTON-LAKE BENTON VS. BELLE FOURCHE

The nightcap in class A will feature Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Belle Fourche.

The Elks boast an impressive 30-3 overall record. They’ve won eight in a row.

Belle Fourche is also a 30-win team as they enter the state tournament with a 32-6 record. The Broncs have won 15 straight games.

The two teams haven’t played yet this season.

Record vs. State Tournament Teams:

Belle Fourche: 0-0

Elkton-Lake Benton: 1-0

CLASS B

Warner is the defending class B state champion and this year, the Monarchs are the top seed in the state tournament.

Here’s a look at the past five state championship results:

Year State Champion State Runner-up Score 2021 Warner Colman-Egan 3-0 2020 Northwestern Warner 3-0 2019 Northwestern Faulkton Area 3-2 2018 Warner Northwestern 3-0 2017 Northwestern Warner 3-2

WARNER VS. FREEMAN

Top-seeded Warner will meet Freeman in the opening game of the class B state tourney.

The Monarchs have played 36 games this season as they own a 34-2 record. They’ve won 16 straight games, with their last loss coming to class AA #2 O’Gorman on September 24.

Warner has swept their opponent 29 times this season. They’re 88-9 in sets this season.

Freeman is making their first state tournament appearance in 24 years (1998).

The Flyers finished the regular season with a 21-9 record. They closed the season on a six-game win streak.

Both teams have played in at least 30 games this season, but yet the Monarchs and Flyers haven’t crossed paths this season.

Record vs. State Tournament Teams:

Freeman: 0-0

Warner: 3-1

NORTHWESTERN VS. WOLSEY-WESSINGTON

Perennial power, Northwestern takes on Wolsey-Wessington in the 4 vs. 5 matchup.

The Wildcats closed the season on a 14-game win streak to earn a 27-8 overall record.

The Lady Warbirds closed the season with a 28-4 record. They won 17 of their final 18 games.

The two teams have met once already this season, but it came early in the season.

Northwestern picked up a 3-2 match victory in a tight one against Wolsey-Wessington.

Of the first-round matchups, this contest could be one of the more anticipated games.

Record vs. State Tournament Teams:

Wolsey-Wessington: 0-2

Northwestern: 1-3

BURKE VS. CASTLEWOOD

The first game of the evening session for class B will pit Burke against Castlewood.

Burke is an annual power in the class and they were again this year as they finished 31-4. They won 21 of their final 22 games.

Three of their four losses came to class A teams. They also lost to St. Mary’s in Nebraska.

The Lady Cougars were the lone class B team to defeat top-seed Warner.

Castlewood is back in the state tournament for the first time since 1997.

The Warriors went 22-7 this season. They won their final ten games.

Record vs. State Tournament Teams:

Castlewood: 1-2

Burke: 1-0

CHESTER AREA VS. COLMAN-EGAN

The nightcap in class B should feature a high quality contest between Chester Area and Colman-Egan.

The Flyers capped a 26-5 campaign by winning their final 14 games. In that stretch, Chester lost just one set to Sioux Valley. The other 13 matches resulted in sweeps.

Colman-Egan won ten of their last 12 games to finish the year with an overall record of 23-9.

The Flyers and Hawks have met once this season. Chester Area cruised to a 3-0 match sweep on October 3.

Record vs. State Tournament Teams:

Colman-Egan: 2-2

Chester Area: 2-0

KELOLAND COVERAGE

KELOLAND Sports will have coverage both on-air and online. You can see highlights and scores by visiting the sports page on KELOLAND.com.