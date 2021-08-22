PREVIEW: Garretson’s Jenna VanHolland kicks game-winning point in her football debut

GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — Last Friday, KELOLAND News introduced you to 16-year-old Jenna VanHolland from Garretson.

The high school junior has played soccer all her life, but played in her first football game Friday night as the kicker – and she made quite the statement.

The Garretson High School football team was in need of a kicker, so they recruited VanHolland from the girl’s soccer team. Not only did she make three of four extra points on Friday, but she kicked the game-winning PAT in overtime against Viborg-Hurley.

“When I step out there, they always tell me that they got my back and everybody is just really supportive. Even people that aren’t on the team. People from town. I’m getting texts and Snapchats all the time from everybody and I honestly couldn’t do it without everybody’s support,” Jenna said.

“It was something I don’t think we ever could have predicted for her to step up and manage it the way she did. Incredible. That takes a lot for such a young person, so just really proud again for what she’s accomplished so far. It’s only been one game, so that’s pretty wild,” Jenna’s mom Angela said.

Hear additional thoughts from VanHolland, her parents and the head coach later tonight at 10 on KELOLAND News.