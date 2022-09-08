SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana football team will open their home schedule on Saturday, September 10 as they play host to Bemidji State.

Saturday’s contest will kick-off at 1 p.m. and you can watch the game on KELOXtra. The link can be found in the story above.

Click the video player above to see a preview of the contest with head coach Jerry Olszewski

The Beavers enter the contest with an 0-1 record, following a 37-34 loss to Minnesota State Mankato last week.

Augustana is 1-0 after their week one win over Concordia-St. Paul, 28-14.

There are several factors to keep an eye on Saturday and coach Olszewski outlines many of those in the interview above.

He talks how the maturity of transfer quarterback, Casey Bauman, showed strong in the first game. Olszewski said he could tell his quarterback was getting more and more comfortable with each play in St. Paul.

The Vikings will need to focus on slowing Bemidji QB, Brandon Alt. The junior is a talented quarterback who was impressive in their week one loss and it will be challenging for Augie to try to slow him down.

Kick-off is set for 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, with the pregame show to begin at 1.