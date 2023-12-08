VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — USD’s win over Sacramento State has them playing in their first ever FCS Quarterfinal… now standing in their way is a team who has been in 14 straight quarterfinals, NDSU.

“It’s really special to be a part of some history here. We take a lot of pride in that, but we can’t get to caught up in it. We’re ready to roll on and face the Bison again. It’s going to be a fun week,” USD quarterback Aidan Bouman said.

“We understand that they’re a very good football team. It’s a team that has had a great deal of experience playing in the playoffs, a team that’s won national championships. We understand we’re going to have to play our best football and play a game that is a game with all three phases contributing,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said.

USD has already played and defeated NDSU this season. The Coyotes collected a 24-19 win in Fargo on September 30.

A key in that win was USD’s red hot start, jumping out to a 21-3 lead at halftime.

“We’ve got to be aggressive to start. We’ve got to be confident. We’ve got the guys to get out to a quick lead. Our defense has been playing phenomenal this year, so offensively, we just have to compliment them the best we can, like we’ve been trying to do. That’s really the key,” Bouman said.

NDSU owns the top rushing offense in the conference and the fourth best in the country. The Bison average 244 yards per game.

“We’ll have a good plan. Our defense has been a defense that has played well against the run and we’ll need to play well on Saturday,” Nielson said.

USD is the only team playing a non-seeded team this weekend, but that pairs them with the most storied program in FCS History, which sets up quite the task for the Yotes.

“We understand that doing the little things right is what it takes to win football games and we’ve got to do a lot of little things right this week,” Nielson said.

“We do have to take a step back and enjoy it. It’ll be a cool experience on Saturday, but at the same time, it’s just another game. We’ve got to be focused on that and ready to go,” Bouman said.

“It only gets harder from here. The first round is over and second round, now we’re moving on and we want the national championship. We’re going to keep working for that,” USD running back Charles Pierre Jr. said.

Saturday’s game is at 1:30 p.m. and it’ll be played in front of a sold out crowd in the DakotaDome. According to USD’s website, the dome holds 91-hundred fans.