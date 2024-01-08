FRISCO, TX (KELO) — SDSU repeated as FCS National Champions, following a win over Montana. However, the Jacks had to overcome a slower start.

SDSU scored on their first drive of the game, grabbing a 7-0 lead. Montana would respond with a strong drive, but it was stopped, thanks to a goal line stand by the Jackrabbit defense.

“I’ve been on too many of the wrong side of those. It was just huge to come up with that in a big time game. It felt awesome to get a little bit of momentum on our side when maybe things weren’t going the way we wanted to and they were driving down the field,” Bock said.

The rest of the first half was a little shaky. The Jacks didn’t add on, while turning the ball over twice.

“So you can’t hang your head on the mistakes, but overall if they can’t score points, they can’t beat you, and we stayed consistent with that. We knew, if we gave our offense enough opportunities, success will come, and we started getting going in the third quarter,” Rogers said.

SDSU’s offense posted 16 points in the third quarter, while the defense forced two turnovers. That unit wouldn’t allow anymore points, completing a very impressive run in the postseason.

“I say it’s a testament to the coaches and the game plan that they put together. Then it was just us executing on the field,” Dy’Shawn Gales said. “We had each others backs. You could see that in our effort. Every time somebody made a bad play, we didn’t put our heads down. We were just ready for the next play.”

The Jackrabbits claimed a 23-3 win, earning the program’s second straight National Championship.

“It’s pretty awesome, looking out there at a sea of blue, everybody on the field. That first one is going to be really special, just being the first one, but the emotions are great for both of them,” Bock said.

“I know this, this is the best team that South Dakota State football has ever had. That’s what we concern ourselves about. Where it stands in history, I’m not sure. You guys make that decision,” Rogers said.

SDSU has now won 29 straight games, which is the third longest streak in FCS History.