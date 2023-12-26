SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Normally for the Presidents Bowl it’s a pair of football games raising the funds, but this year basketball is being added to the list.

The Sanford Pentagon will host the inaugural Presidents Bowl Basketball Classic. The three-day event will be packed with eight varsity boys and girls basketball games, and a youth camp filled with youth basketball and cheer clinics. Jefferson, Lincoln, Roosevelt and Washington will participate creating meaningful experiences for the students of the Sioux Falls School District while raising money.

“I think it excites those kids, too, as they get to play back to back games over the holidays and it’s usually a time where we’re not probably playing a lot of games. And so you add two games over the holidays and kids don’t have to wait as long as they normally would to play another game after the break,” Roosevelt boy basketball head Mitch Begeman said.

The Presidents Bowl begins with a youth tournament December 28th, while the varsity games tip off Friday December 29th.