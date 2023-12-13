SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — The Presidents Bowl is the largest fundraiser for Sioux Falls Extra Curricular Activities. Normally, it’s a pair of football games raising the funds, but this year basketball is being added to the list.

The inaugural Presidents Bowl High School Basketball Classic was just a thought five years ago, and in just a couple weeks the idea came to fruition as the four Sioux Falls high schools get to showcase their talents at the Sanford Pentagon.

“My assistant coach Hannemann and I were just talking about what could we change in Sioux Falls and we all have the same similar schedules year in, year out. Obviously, the Presidents Bowl has been going on on the football side for however many years, and we thought, why not try to do something on the basketball side, and here we are,” Roosevelt boys coach Mitch Begeman said.

The event will help raise money for Sioux Falls activities, which can sometimes be a headache.

“Fundraising is obviously not something that high school coaches probably enjoy doing a lot. But we also know we have to do that, especially to give our kids opportunities, for meals on the roads and gear to give out. And so it’s a big thing,” Begeman said.

The Pentagon is home to the Sioux Falls Skyforce and has housed multiple college level games, giving the players a big time atmosphere.

“The environment that it brings, it makes them feel like college athletes. They come in to the locker room and they have their names on their locker and the sound system, or they get to look on the big screen and see their picture. And when the Pentagon fills up, it’s loud. And so they get to feel that moment like they’re on the big stage,” Jefferson girls coach Shaunteva Pruett said.

A big stage that brings the community together, allowing teams to play at one of the regions more unique venues.

“I guess the biggest thing I can say is you got to come out and experience it. We can’t duplicate that anywhere in the state of South Dakota. As many times as you can get out here and have that opportunity as you’re going through school and as long as I can keep coaching, we love it out here,” Washington girls coach Jamie Parish said.

The three-day events begins with a youth tournament on December 28. There will be four varsity matchups on the 29th, followed by four more on the December 30th.

Presidents Bowl Schedule

Friday, December 29

11 a.m. – Roosevelt vs. Lincoln Girls

1 p.m. – Roosevelt vs. Lincoln Boys

4 p.m. – Jefferson vs. Washington Girls

6 p.m. – Jefferson vs. Washington Boys

Saturday, December 30

11 a.m. – Lincoln vs. Jefferson Girls

1 p.m. – Lincoln vs. Jefferson Boys

4 p.m. – Roosevelt vs. Washington Girls

6 p.m. – Roosevelt vs. Washington Boys